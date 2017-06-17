Everton eye up Duvan Zapata

By Football Italia staff

Everton have identified Napoli-owned striker Duvan Zapata as the heir to Romelu Lukaku, claims Sportitalia.

The Colombia international certainly shares quite a few characteristics with Lukaku, as both are powerful centre-forwards, strong in the air and surprisingly quick.

According to Sportitalia, Everton intermediaries are in contact with Napoli and laying the groundwork for a bid.

The Partenopei want €20m for the 26-year-old, who spent the last two seasons on loan with Udinese.

This term he scored 11 goals with five assists in 39 competitive games for the Friulani.