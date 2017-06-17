Espanyol are the latest contenders for Inter outcast Ever Banega, who has a €12m price-tag on his head.
The Argentina international joined Inter as a free agent when his Sevilla contract expired last summer, but has struggled to make an impact.
He dropped down the pecking order under a number of different Coaches and is not part of new tactician Luciano Spalletti’s plans.
According to Sky Sport Italia, Espanyol are now tracking Banega, but are scared off by the €12m asking price.
He has also been heavily linked with a move to Mexican club Tigres.
Banega turns 29 later this month.