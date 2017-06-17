Fiorentina deny Borja Valero to Inter

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina President Mario Cognini denied reports Borja Valero is close to an Inter transfer. “It’s fake news.”

There have been persistent and wide-reaching rumours in several media sources over the last few days that new Inter Coach Luciano Spalletti requested Borja Valero.

The Spanish metronome is considered ideal for the midfield at San Siro.

However, Fiorentina President Cognini painted a very different picture.

“It’s just fake news,” he told SportItalia television.

“Borja Valero is staying in Florence.”