Report: Totti snubs NY for Roma

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti has reportedly agreed to turn down New York Cosmos and work with new Coach Eusebio Di Francesco at Roma.

The captain’s playing contract expires on June 30 and during his tearful farewell to the fans, the 40-year-old still refused to confirm he would quit football altogether.

There were numerous rumours of a move to America, with New York Cosmos being the most persistent.

However, the Corriere dello Sport is confident that new Coach Di Francesco – his former Giallorossi teammate in the Scudetto-winning season – talked Totti into remaining as a director.

It’s now likely Totti will take a role connecting the locker room with the club hierarchy.