Spurs join race for Keita

By Football Italia staff

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Juventus, Milan and Liverpool in the race for Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao.

The Senegal international will be out of contract in June 2018 and is therefore on the market with a price-tag of close to €25m.

According to The Sun, Tottenham are the latest candidates for his signature in an already packed field.

Lazio did agree terms with Milan, but the player turned down the move, preferring to hold out for Juventus.

Liverpool are also interested in taking 22-year-old Keita to the Premier League.

He can play in any of the forward roles and this season scored 16 goals with five assists in 31 Serie A appearances, many of them off the bench.