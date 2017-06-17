NEWS
Saturday June 17 2017
Man Utd meet Perisic next week
By Football Italia staff

Inter’s crunch meeting with Manchester United for Ivan Perisic will be next week, although they hope Paris Saint-Germain can spark a bidding war.

It’s no secret that the Croatia international already has an agreement in place with Jose Mourinho, but the Nerazzurri want €55m.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, a decisive encounter will be held between the two clubs next week.

Inter are hoping that PSG can come in with a firm offer to create a bidding war and ‘scare’ Manchester United into raising their bid.

Time is running out for the San Siro giants, who must make a big sale by June 30 to balance the books.

