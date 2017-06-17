Man Utd meet Perisic next week

By Football Italia staff

Inter’s crunch meeting with Manchester United for Ivan Perisic will be next week, although they hope Paris Saint-Germain can spark a bidding war.

It’s no secret that the Croatia international already has an agreement in place with Jose Mourinho, but the Nerazzurri want €55m.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, a decisive encounter will be held between the two clubs next week.

Inter are hoping that PSG can come in with a firm offer to create a bidding war and ‘scare’ Manchester United into raising their bid.

Time is running out for the San Siro giants, who must make a big sale by June 30 to balance the books.