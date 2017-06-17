NEWS
Saturday June 17 2017
Sunderland must pay for Alvarez
By Football Italia staff

Sunderland must pay Inter €10.5m for Ricky Alvarez after the final appeal over the 2015 controversy ruled in the Nerazzurri’s favour.

The Black Cats signed Alvarez on loan with option to buy in the summer of 2014 and, as part of the contract, they’d have to buy him outright if they stayed in the Premier League.

Sunderland protested at this decision, claiming that because he was injured for most of that season, they could not be expected to buy him outright.

He did eventually make 17 appearances for the club in all competition, scoring one goal.

The legal battle has been dragging on for years through various courts and seems to have finally reached a conclusion.

The TAS court in Lausanne has ruled in Inter’s favour, meaning Sunderland must pay up the full €10.5m sum.

