Marotta: 'Juve don't want Verratti'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta admits they are “not interested in Marco Verratti” and dropped Corentin Tolisso following a change of tactics.

The transfer guru spoke to the Corriere della Sera newspaper about wide-ranging issues, including a bid for Gianluigi Donnarumma after his Milan row.

“Evaluating the technical characteristics and the investment required, we are not interested in Marco Verratti. We certainly won’t spend €100m on him,” noted Marotta.

This leaves the door wide open for Paris Saint-Germain man Verratti to join Barcelona, although his club is holding out for a huge fee.

“Gonzalo Higuain last summer was an extraordinary event. The ordinary approach to transfers is to bring in important elements, although the term ordinary no longer means what it used to. The current transfer market has some crazy evaluations…”

Juve are seeking a midfielder and for a long time it looked as if Tolisso was the one, but the Olympique Lyonnais man joined Bayern Munich this week.

“We had Tolisso in hand, but after the change of system, he was no longer the player we needed.”