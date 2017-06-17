Bacca-Kalinic swap proposed

By Football Italia staff

Milan could offer Carlos Bacca to Fiorentina in a straight swap for Nikola Kalinic, according to Quotidiano Sportivo.

The Rossoneri have made no secret of their interest in Kalinic, but the Viola have set a €30m price-tag on his head.

Now QS newspaper claims Milan could solve two problems in one fell swoop by proposing Bacca in exchange for Kalinic.

Colombia international Bacca is not part of Coach Vincenzo Montella’s plans for next season, but selling him has proved more difficult than previously thought.

He rejected West Ham United and has been linked with a return to Spain for Valencia, but could well remain in Serie A after all.

Both Bacca and Kalinic have €30m asking prices, so it would be a clean exchange between the two clubs.