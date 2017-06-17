NEWS
Saturday June 17 2017
Bacca-Kalinic swap proposed
By Football Italia staff

Milan could offer Carlos Bacca to Fiorentina in a straight swap for Nikola Kalinic, according to Quotidiano Sportivo.

The Rossoneri have made no secret of their interest in Kalinic, but the Viola have set a €30m price-tag on his head.

Now QS newspaper claims Milan could solve two problems in one fell swoop by proposing Bacca in exchange for Kalinic.

Colombia international Bacca is not part of Coach Vincenzo Montella’s plans for next season, but selling him has proved more difficult than previously thought.

He rejected West Ham United and has been linked with a return to Spain for Valencia, but could well remain in Serie A after all.

Both Bacca and Kalinic have €30m asking prices, so it would be a clean exchange between the two clubs.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies