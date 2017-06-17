Marotta: 'No Allegri doubts'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri confessed he thought about leaving Juventus after the Champions League Final defeat, but Beppe Marotta “never doubted” the Coach would stay.

The 4-1 loss to Real Madrid in Cardiff ruined their hopes for an historic Treble, having already lifted the Scudetto and Coppa Italia trophies.

This week, Allegri admitted he thought briefly about walking away from Juve after that night in Wales.

“Sadness for a negative result naturally leads one to reflect, but I never doubted the rapport would continue,” director general Marotta told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“In any case, Allegri never expressed his hesitation with us. It must’ve just been something he thought about that night.

“A Final does not sum up an entire season. The best team wins at the end of a domestic campaign, whereas many factors affect the Champions League result.

“Real Madrid have the biggest revenue of all and won three Finals in four years. The only time they didn’t get there and win the trophy was when we eliminated them in 2015.

“We can improve, but we’re already in the top level of European football. With two Finals played in four years, we are Real Madrid’s principle antagonists.”

Would Marotta trade another Scudetto for the Champions League trophy?

“No, but the Champions League is an objective. As for the Scudetto, we want Inter, Milan, Roma and Napoli to strengthen. The better our opponents, the more we enjoy beating them.

“Our plans are to construct an ever-more competitive squad, maintaining the balance between optimum financial and technical considerations.

“It’s true we increased our investment on the market, but the revenue has grown too. The Agnelli plan was to get the best out of our resources.”