PSG tempt Conte from Chelsea?

By Football Italia staff

Despite Chelsea assurances, Italian media continue to insist Antonio Conte is ready to walk away and Paris Saint-Germain offer a lifeline.

The Coach won the Premier League in his first season and reached the FA Cup Final, but consistently demanded reinforcements on the transfer market now that they are going into the Champions League.

Multiple Italian sources have suggested Conte is very frustrated at the lack of activity, while the club is equally angry with him for his handling of the Diego Costa situation – essentially firing the striker via text message.

Conte could’ve been kept at Stamford Bridge by a lack of other options, as Inter have already hired Luciano Spalletti, but there is a new alternative.

Paris Saint-Germain could propose a massive transfer budget, Champions League ambitions and their hopes to keep Marco Verratti at the club.

Unai Emery was already under immense pressure this season after their capitulation to Barcelona and failure to win Ligue 1, beaten by Monaco.

Conte would also effectively continue following in the footsteps of Carlo Ancelotti, who won at Chelsea before moving on to PSG.