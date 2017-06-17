Donnarumma quit Milan 'over principle'

By Football Italia staff

Mino Raiola and Gianluigi Donnarumma turned down a Milan contract extension “as a matter of principle,” resenting the delays in negotiations, as more people blame the club.

On Thursday afternoon, Raiola informed the club in a very brief meeting that they had no intention of signing a new deal, as the current contract expires in June 2018.

Although the agent has so far refused to comment on the situation in public, the Corriere della Sera claims he told friends: “It wasn’t an economic issue. It was a matter of principle.”

This is believed to be because they were angry at being fobbed off until June for the negotiations and then being told to give a reply within a couple of weeks.

Talks were postponed repeatedly because the Chinese takeover of the club, and consequent start of work for new directors Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli, wasn’t completed until late April.

There are those who agree that Milan should shoulder some of the blame for this situation, namely former Napoli director of sport Pierpaolo Marino.

“I saw it coming, as when you reach the final year of a contract, which in reality is six months because in January you can sign for another club, you are practically on loan,” Marino told Tuttomercatoweb.

“It’s not Raiola’s fault, he does his job very well. The problem is why was Donnarumma allowed to reach the final year of his contract like this?

“It’s partly to do with the delays over the closing, partly the previous directors, but there are some legal tricks to lock down a player who due to his age can only sign a limited contract. You just need to get the agent to sign a legal document.

“During the closing, they should’ve got the situation organised rather than keeping everything on ice. This just played into Raiola and Donnarumma’s hands.”

It seems the 18-year-old goalkeeper wants to join Real Madrid, but so far are not accepting any offers.

“Now Real Madrid, or whoever does get him, will think Donnarumma is worth at least €50m-€60m, so if I give €20m for his fee and €6m wages to him, I’d still be saving money.”