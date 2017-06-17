NEWS
Saturday June 17 2017
Roma fight Inter for Darmian
By Football Italia staff

Matteo Darmian is not just a target for Inter, but also Roma, as he looks set to leave Manchester United this summer.

The versatile full-back is struggling for playing time at Old Trafford and considering a return to Serie A.

While Inter have long been linked with Italy international Darmian, there appears to be a new contender for his signature.

The Corriere dello Sport newspaper claims that Roma have also set their sights on the 27-year-old.

Their plan is to ask for Darmian on loan with option to buy at the end of next season.

