Sacchi: 'Donnarumma will regret Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Milan legend Arrigo Sacchi was “stunned by the lack of gratitude” Gianluigi Donnarumma showed to the club. “He should remember Kaka and Andriy Shevchenko…”

The 18-year-old goalkeeper came up through their youth academy and became a Serie A regular at the age of 17, but on Thursday announced he would not be extending his contract.

“I used to respect Donnarumma as a lad and as a player, but I was stunned by the lack of gratitude towards Milan,” wrote Sacchi in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“This decision makes me doubt not just his personal integrity, but also what his future career will hold.

“I want to remind him of all those who put money before all else, for example Kaka and Shevchenko, who left Milan for Real Madrid and Chelsea only to later bitterly regret it.”

Donnarumma has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.