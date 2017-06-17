PSG leave Seri to Roma

By Football Italia staff

Le Parisien claims Jean Michael Seri is closer than ever to Roma, as Paris Saint-Germain stopped calling the Nice talent.

The midfielder is valued at approximately €20m and the Giallorossi are increasingly the favourites for his signature.

According to today’s reports from France, PSG have been winding down their interest in Seri, preferring to focus on more important issues like Marco Verratti’s future.

This means Roma have an opportunity to close the deal with their new director of sport Monchi.

Ivory Coast international Seri turns 26 next month and only joined Nice from Pacos Ferreira in the summer of 2015 for a measly €1m.

This season he contributed seven goals and nine assists in 39 competitive games for OGC Nice.