Inter increase Bernardeschi bid

By Football Italia staff

Inter are stepping up negotiations for Federico Bernardeschi, offering Fiorentina €35m plus Gianluca Caprari or Eder.

The Viola have set a €50m price-tag on the creative midfielder, who can play in a variety of roles, after he refused to sign a contract extension.

Juventus, Arsenal and Chelsea are also tracking Bernardeschi, who is currently with the Italy squad at the European Under-21 Championship.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are offering €35m plus a player.

The preference for new Viola Coach Stefano Pioli would be Eder, but it’s more likely they’ll be proposed Caprari, returning from his loan spell with Pescara.

So far it’s reported Bernardeschi would prefer Juventus, but Fiorentina would resist selling to their arch rivals at all costs.

Inter hope to convince him that he’ll have more regular playing time with them in the year leading up to the 2018 World Cup.