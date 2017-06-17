James Rodriguez for Donnarumma?

By Football Italia staff

While Milan directors joked they’d swap Gianluigi Donnarumma for Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid or PSG could offer James Rodriguez or Lucas Moura.

“If Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid and they want Donnarumma, then we’re ready to talk to President Florentino Perez…” joked director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli in the Corriere dello Sport newspaper today.

While that was a light-hearted comment, La Gazzetta dello Sport are confident Milan would accept an exchange deal of some kind for their want-away goalkeeper.

If Real Madrid do want Donnarumma this summer, then they might tempt the Rossoneri with James Rodriguez, the Colombia international who is seeking more playing time elsewhere.

It’s not the first time James has been linked with Milan for next season, though he is also of interest to Manchester United and Inter.

When it comes to PSG, they’d be able to propose another Diavolo target – Lucas Moura.