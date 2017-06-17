Higuain goodbye to Dani Alves?

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain posted a goodbye message to Juventus teammate Dani Alves, then quickly removed it from social media.

There had already been some speculation the Brazilian would be moving on just one year into his Turin experience.

He is reported to want a longer contract, but the Bianconeri aren’t prepared to go too far, so a Premier League or Chinese move seems likely.

Higuain sparked more controversy when he posted a goodbye message on social media.

“It was a pleasure playing with you. I wish you the best and hope to spend time together again soon,” noted Pipita.

However, it was swiftly taken down, suggesting Higuain had jumped the gun on something that was not yet supposed to be in the public domain.

Dani Alves has been linked with a move to Chelsea or Manchester City.