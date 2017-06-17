Napoli look to De Sciglio

By Football Italia staff

Mattia De Sciglio’s contract is running down with Milan and Napoli are prepared to make an offer for the full-back.

The 24-year-old’s current deal is due to expire in June 2018 and, like Gianluigi Donnarumma, he does not seem intent on a renewal.

According to Il Mattino newspaper, Napoli are interested and can offer him a four-year contract worth €2.5m per season.

De Sciglio had been linked with Juventus and a reunion with his old Milan boss Max Allegri, but the Bianconeri insisted this week he is not a priority.

He can play on the right or left side of defence, making him a valuable squad member for Maurizio Sarri’s 4-3-3.