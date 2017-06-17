NEWS
Saturday June 17 2017
Napoli look to De Sciglio
By Football Italia staff

Mattia De Sciglio’s contract is running down with Milan and Napoli are prepared to make an offer for the full-back.

The 24-year-old’s current deal is due to expire in June 2018 and, like Gianluigi Donnarumma, he does not seem intent on a renewal.

According to Il Mattino newspaper, Napoli are interested and can offer him a four-year contract worth €2.5m per season.

De Sciglio had been linked with Juventus and a reunion with his old Milan boss Max Allegri, but the Bianconeri insisted this week he is not a priority.

He can play on the right or left side of defence, making him a valuable squad member for Maurizio Sarri’s 4-3-3.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies