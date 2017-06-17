NEWS
Saturday June 17 2017
Gabigol snubs Las Palmas loan
By Football Italia staff

Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa assured “for now that I’m staying at Inter” after turning down a loan move to Las Palmas.

The Brazilian striker hasn’t been given a single Serie A start since his €29.5m move from Santos last summer.

He was given a way out this week when Inter and Las Palmas agreed terms for a season-long loan deal, but it didn’t suit the 20-year-old.

“For now, I’m staying,” Gabigol told Globoesporte.

“I’m happy here, although it’s true that if I don’t play, I get bored. I want to play, so I hope to make a decision soon, but for now I can say that I’m staying at Inter.

“My first season at Inter was very difficult, but I still hope to show what I can do. I’m an Inter player and I’m happy here. I’ve been learning and maturing. I feel like a new man.

“It’s true to say I expected more in the way of opportunities. My start here wasn’t as I expected. I’m working hard and I now understand how Italian football works, which is very different from Brazilian.

“There’s time to make a decision on my future.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies