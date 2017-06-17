Gabigol snubs Las Palmas loan

By Football Italia staff

Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa assured “for now that I’m staying at Inter” after turning down a loan move to Las Palmas.

The Brazilian striker hasn’t been given a single Serie A start since his €29.5m move from Santos last summer.

He was given a way out this week when Inter and Las Palmas agreed terms for a season-long loan deal, but it didn’t suit the 20-year-old.

“For now, I’m staying,” Gabigol told Globoesporte.

“I’m happy here, although it’s true that if I don’t play, I get bored. I want to play, so I hope to make a decision soon, but for now I can say that I’m staying at Inter.

“My first season at Inter was very difficult, but I still hope to show what I can do. I’m an Inter player and I’m happy here. I’ve been learning and maturing. I feel like a new man.

“It’s true to say I expected more in the way of opportunities. My start here wasn’t as I expected. I’m working hard and I now understand how Italian football works, which is very different from Brazilian.

“There’s time to make a decision on my future.”