Real Madrid replace CR7 with Dybala?

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala, Kylian Mbappé and Robert Lewandowski are all options if Real Madrid do lose Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

There are multiple reports in Portugal and Spain that CR7 told teammates he has finished his time in Spain and wants a move abroad, particularly irked by an investigation into his finances.

If he does go, then the Merengues need a big name to fill the gap, with Italian and Spanish papers identifying two names in particular.

They are Monaco talent Mbappé, who would cost around €100m, and Juventus forward Dybala.

This isn’t the first time that Dybala has been linked with a move to La Liga, although he had been considered closer to Barcelona than Real Madrid.

Another alternative would be Bayern Munich centre-forward Lewandowski.