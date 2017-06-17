Report: Liverpool meet Salah price

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Egypt claim Liverpool will agree to pay Roma’s full €40m asking price for Mohamed Salah tomorrow.

New director of sport Monchi confirmed this week that they had rejected an earlier proposal for Salah, as it did not match his market value.

That was believed to be €32m (around £28.5m), but they never wavered from the €40m fee.

According to Kingfut, Liverpool have finally accepted they need to reach that figure to have any chance of signing Salah for Jurgen Klopp.

It is already known that Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas, has been in London over the last few days, presumably for negotiations with the Reds.

Roma are also in a rush, as they need a big sale by June 30 to balance the books and hit Financial Fair Play parameters.

Salah will seemingly be sacrificed in order to keep the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Radja Nainggolan at the club.