Ventura: 'Italy can win U21 Euros'

By Football Italia staff

Italy Coach Giampiero Ventura is “convinced the Azzurrini can do well” in the European Under-21 Championship.

Gigi Di Biagio’s boys are in the same group as Germany, Denmark and the Czech Republic, beginning their tournament against the Danes tomorrow evening.

“I am convinced the Azzurrini can do well, so I came here to cheer them on and also see these lads in action,” Ventura told Sky Sport Italia as he flew in to Poland.

“I will certainly watch the Denmark game, then we’ll see how long I stay here. I hope to be present for the Final, as that will mean we’ve gone all the way an are fighting for the trophy, which is entirely possible.”