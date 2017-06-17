NEWS
Saturday June 17 2017
Ventura: 'Italy can win U21 Euros'
By Football Italia staff

Italy Coach Giampiero Ventura is “convinced the Azzurrini can do well” in the European Under-21 Championship.

Gigi Di Biagio’s boys are in the same group as Germany, Denmark and the Czech Republic, beginning their tournament against the Danes tomorrow evening.

“I am convinced the Azzurrini can do well, so I came here to cheer them on and also see these lads in action,” Ventura told Sky Sport Italia as he flew in to Poland.

“I will certainly watch the Denmark game, then we’ll see how long I stay here. I hope to be present for the Final, as that will mean we’ve gone all the way an are fighting for the trophy, which is entirely possible.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies