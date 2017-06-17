Inter closing on Skriniar

By Football Italia staff

Inter continue negotiations with Sampdoria for Milan Skriniar, so Andrea Ranocchia could join Sampdoria as part of the deal.

Multiple sources claim Nerazzurri directors met with Samp today to discuss the future of defender Skriniar.

The 22-year-old centre-back was a regular this season and is currently representing Slovakia at the Under-21 European Championship, despite already having seven senior caps.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Inter could use Ranocchia as part of an exchange, as he is admired by Sampdoria Coach Marco Giampaolo.

Ranocchia spent the last six months on loan in the Premier League with Hull City.

Another player who could be thrown into the mix is Gianluca Caprari, fresh from his loan with Pescara.

Last night Sampdoria consultant Antonio Romei had dinner with Inter director Piero Ausilio, according to Secolo XIX newspaper.