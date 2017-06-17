Zaccheroni for Palace and Sunderland

By Football Italia staff

Alberto Zaccheroni could be a contender for the Premier League jobs at Crystal Palace and Southampton.

According to The Daily Star newspaper, Zac is hoping for a new experience in England and has been linked with two vacant benches. Crystal Palace were originally linked with Claudio Ranieri, but he officially signed a two-year contract with FC Nantes instead.

Now Zaccheroni is also a candidate for Southampton, who sacked Coach Claude Puel last night.

The Italian tactician just turned 64 and famously won the Scudetto at Milan in 1998-99.

He went on to spells at Lazio, Inter, Torino, Juventus and the Japan national team.

Zac is a free agent again, as his contract with Beijing Guoan collapsed.