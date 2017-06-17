Inter idea for Clichy

By Football Italia staff

Inter are alert to the potential of picking up Gael Clichy on a free transfer from Manchester City.

The Nerazzurri are seeking new full-backs and Clichy, who turns 32 next month, could certainly do a job for them in Serie A.

According to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, directors Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio are considering the France international.

This is because they are finding it increasingly difficult to get hold of first target, Nice player Dalbert.

There is a problem, though, which already prompted Napoli among others to pull out of the running.

Clichy’s wage demands are considered excessive, even if there is no transfer fee to pay.

He has been in England since 2003 at Arsenal and then Manchester City.