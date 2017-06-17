Atalanta snatch Foket from Napoli

By Football Italia staff

KAA Gent full-back Thomas Foket seems to be on the verge of joining Atalanta after interest from Napoli.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Belgium international is very close to making the transfer to Bergamo.

He is seen as the ideal replacement for Andrea Conti, who seems determined to make the move to Milan this summer.

Napoli had been in talks for Foket as well, but Atalanta were more determined to push forward negotiations.

The 22-year-old can play in any role on the right flank, in defence, midfield or attack.

This season he contributed four assists in 51 competitive games for KAA Gent.