Watford offer €5m for Taider

By Football Italia staff

Watford are prepared to pay €5m for Bologna creative midfielder Saphir Taider, claim Italian reports.

Il Resto del Carlino newspaper, based in Bologna, is confident the proposal has arrived from the English club.

This would not be the first deal Watford make with Serie A sides, as they are owned by the Pozzo family, who also run Udinese.

The offer on the table for Taider appears to be €5m (around £4.5m).

The 25-year-old Algeria international had a one-month loan spell at Southampton in August 2014, which was swiftly abandoned because he “failed to live up to the high levels of commitment expected of Southampton players.”

This season he scored four goals in 25 competitive appearances for Bologna.