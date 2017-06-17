Zamparini sends Palermo warning

By Football Italia staff

Palermo patron Maurizio Zamparini released a statement warning “the city and fans deserve respect” and hope Paul Baccaglini completes the closing by Monday.

The takeover was agreed in February and a deadline set for next week, but Baccaglini and his investors have still not completed the process.

Zamparini released a statement via the club website this evening and laid out the situation.

“We signed a deal to sell 100 per cent of the shares of Palermo Calcio to Paul Baccaglini and associates (Integras Capital) on 9/9/2017.

“In order to facilitate the purchase, even if not included as part of the original agreement because Paul Baccaglini had already viewed the figures, we allowed due diligence which has now concluded.

“As of today we have not received from Paul Baccaglini and associates any variation of the agreement in its content, its figures or the timing.

“We remain therefore awaiting the final agreement, signed and delivered, by Monday 19/6/2017.

“The decisions that need to be made can no longer be allowed to wait: the city I love and the Rosanero fans deserve the utmost respect.”

It was signed ‘The Owner, Maurizio Zamparini.’