U21: Danes sick ahead of Italy

By Football Italia staff

Italy are due to play Denmark in the European Under-21 Championship tomorrow, but several players have come down with a stomach bug.

They are in the same group as Germany and the Czech Republic.

It’s reported that on Friday, seven players were affected by an intestinal virus that made them feel nauseous.

Today there were only two who were still out of action, full-backs Jakob Blaabjerg and Rasmus Nissen.

Coach Niels Frederiksen said he was confident “everyone will be available against Italy” tomorrow evening.

Meanwhile, the Danish squad will all be sleeping in separate rooms tonight to lessen the chances of the virus spreading.