Torino: Baselli in, Iturbe-Castan out

By Football Italia staff

Torino will keep hold of Daniele Baselli for another year, but send Juan Manuel Iturbe and Leandro Castan back to Roma. “They were unconvincing.”

Director of sport Gianluca Petrachi spoke to ReteSport about some of the players on the transfer market this summer.

“There will be no negotiations with Roma or anyone else for Baselli, as we intend to keep him in Turin for at least another year,” said Petrachi.

“Iturbe and Castan will both return to the Capital, as they were unconvincing.”

The two players had been on loan with option to buy, but only managed a handful of appearances in a Granata jersey.