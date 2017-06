Official: Roma sign Belgian teen

By Football Italia staff

Roma have signed 17-year-old Belgian defender Keres Masangu from KV Mechelen as an addition to their youth academy.

The centre-back can also play at right-back and impressed director of sport Monchi enough to prompt an early swoop.

J&S International Football Management confirmed the signature on their Twitter account, noting it was “a dream come true.”

Masangu has put pen to paper on a contract to June 2020 and Mechelen receive €180,000.

He already has six caps at Under-17 level for Belgium.