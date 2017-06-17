PSG interest in Cuadrado

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain have approached Juventus with a proposal for Juan Cuadrado, but the asking price is €30m.

According to Calciomercato.com, the French giants made some initial enquiries, as Cuadrado is no longer considered that important for Coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Beppe Marotta hinted that Juventus were “evaluating the situations of some players, for instance Mario Lemina, Stefano Sturaro, Cuadrado.”

If PSG do come forward, they will have to pay in the region of €30-35m for the Colombia international.

There had already been reports in The Sun that Arsenal saw their €20m offer for Cuadrado rejected earlier this week.

The Bianconeri paid a total €25m to sign him from Chelsea.