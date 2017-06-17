Parma back in Serie B!

By Football Italia staff

Parma are back in Serie B after their second consecutive promotion following bankruptcy, beating Alessandria 2-0 in the Lega Pro play-off final.

They join Cremonese, Venezia and Foggia, who have already gained promotion via the close season results.

The Ducali went bankrupt in 2015 and had to start again from Serie D, the lowest level of professional football in Italy, but have now secured back-to-back promotions for the return to Serie B.

The sides met at the Stadio Franchi in Florence to see who would make the step up into Serie B next season in the Lega Pro promotion play-off final.

It was Parma who broke the deadlock after 12 minutes, Manuel Scavone getting his head to an Emanuele Calaiò assist.

Calaiò almost doubled their lead moments later, but fired straight at the goalkeeper in a one-on-one situation.

After the restart, Alessandria failed to make the most of a risky Frattali run off his line and Cazzola’s effort was deflected for a corner.

Instead, Parma doubled their lead with a chaotic goal from Manuel Nocciolini, who bundled it over the line almost without being aware of the ball.

The likes of Hernan Crespo were in the stands to cheer on the Ducali, who still have captain Alessandro Lucarelli in the squad.

Sosa should’ve re-opened the game within 120 seconds, but couldn’t steer his header on target. Gozzi saw red in stoppages.