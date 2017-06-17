Dani Alves close to Man City

By Football Italia staff

There are increasing reports Dani Alves is heading to Manchester City after just one season at Juventus.

The Brazilian arrived as a free agent last summer from Barcelona, but it’s rumoured he wanted a longer contract extension that Juve were unwilling to provide to a 34-year-old.

Gonzalo Higuain also fuelled speculation today by posting a video with a message of goodbye on social media, then swiftly removing it again.

However, Dani Alves later clarified that on social media, pointing out it was a video for a television programme that he was a guest on.

Now goal.com and the Corriere dello Sport suggest Dani Alves is very close to agreeing personal terms with Manchester City, where he’ll be reunited with Pep Guardiola.

Juventus are also in advanced negotiations for a transfer fee after he contributed six goals and seven assists in 33 competitive games this season.

He had also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, but the draw of working with ex-Barcelona boss Guardiola again was too strong.