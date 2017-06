Udinese secure Swedish talent

By Football Italia staff

Udinese are on the verge of signing 19-year-old Kalmar midfielder Svante Ingelsson, as he’s due for a medical.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Ingelsson is expected to fly in to Udine for a medical over the next few days.

The contracts have been drawn up and a deal is imminent.

Ingelsson turned 19 this week and has two goals in five caps for Sweden at Under-19 level.

He came up through the Kalmar youth academy after joining from IFK Berga in January 2013.