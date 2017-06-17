NEWS
Saturday June 17 2017
Atletico Madrid ask for Muriel
By Football Italia staff

Atletico Madrid are reportedly in talks with Sampdoria for Luis Muriel, but would want the Colombian striker in January.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, agent Alessandro Lucci is on his way towards Spain for negotiations with Atleti.

However, the plan is to bring Muriel to Madrid in January 2018 rather than over the summer.

Diego Simeone apparently sees him as an interesting addition to the squad mid-way through the season.

This term the 26-year-old scored 13 goals with nine assists in 33 competitive appearances for Sampdoria.

His form also earned him a recall by Colombia for international duty.

Muriel had been linked with Inter and Lazio too.

