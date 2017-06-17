Zenit step up Manolas pressure

By Football Italia staff

Zenit St Petersburg are ready to pay Kostas Manolas €3.5m per year wages if he leaves Roma, claim Sky Sport Italia.

There had already been reports over the last few days that Coach Roberto Mancini and Zenit had approached Manolas.

Now it’s suggested they are stepping up their pressure with a contract proposal.

Despite these stories in the media, agent Ioannis Evangelopoulos seemed unimpressed.

“I won’t comment, because every day the name of a new club emerges…” he told romanews.eu.

The Greek international has also been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea.