Di Biagio: 'Donnarumma focused'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Di Biagio is confident Gianluigi Donnarumma won’t be affected by transfer speculation when Italy face Denmark in the European Under-21 Championship.

Their opening game kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), as they are in the same group as Germany and the Czech Republic.

Donnarumma starts in goal, but has spent the last few days being insulted by Milan fans for refusing to sign a new contract.

“I tried to isolate the lad as much as possible from this situation, but it isn’t easy,” said Coach Di Biagio in his Press conference.

“In my view, this needs to help him grow, to reinforce his character and find the right balance. I am sure he won’t have problems tomorrow.

“Fortunately we are in Poland and far away from the speculation, but it’s part of the job and the lads must learn how to live with this sort of thing.

“We are concentrated on the games and I didn’t need to do anything extra. I didn’t need to convince anyone to take part in this tournament, even if they have senior caps, because I saw in their eyes the desire to be here at all costs. I told them that nobody is certain of a place if they don’t do what I say.”

Italy went out in the group phase in the 2015 edition, so how can they avoid a similar fate this time?

“The first match is the most important in these tournaments, as practically we are gambling with qualification tomorrow. Our approach against Sweden two years ago was perfect: we dominated for 70 minutes, then conceded with the first shot on goal.

“The way we handled certain moments of the game was wrong, but not the overall approach. Our training regime was different because so many of them had played regularly in Serie A this season. We certainly can’t complain about them having more experience.

“Denmark have grown a great deal in recent years. They have talented players and a good pressing game. We know how they play and analysed them carefully, but are frankly more concentrated on our own performance. If we do what we’re capable of, then we’ll win.”

There is a block of Atalanta players in the Azzurrini, who are fresh from capturing fourth place in Serie A.

“It is helpful that they are from the same team and therefore grew up together. It’s also true that around 15 players came up through the Under-16 squad to the Under-21s in different periods. It’s good that players have known each other for a long time.”