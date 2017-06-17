Seri agent meets with Roma

By Football Italia staff

Jean Michael Seri edges ever closer to Roma with reports the Nice midfielder’s agent met with the Giallorossi today.

The Ivory Coast international has a price-tag of at least €20m, although the release clause in his contract is €40m.

According to The Guardian, Seri’s agent had an encounter with Roma directors today to discuss personal terms.

This follows on from L’Equipe suggesting he was leaning towards the Serie A side after Paris Saint-Germain pulled back from their proposal.

Barcelona remain candidates, but only if the Marco Verratti move falls through.

Seri turns 26 next month and joined Nice from Pacos Ferreira two years ago for €1m.