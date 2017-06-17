Benassi: 'U21s make up for 2015'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Benassi admits Italy “have a strong desire to make up” for 2015 as they begin the European Under-21 Championship against Denmark.

The Azzurrini face Denmark on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), opening the group that also includes Germany and the Czech Republic.

In the 2015 tournament, Gigi Di Biagio’s Italy surprisingly failed to make it out of the group stage.

“We have a strong desire to make up for that, as the Euros two years ago were a huge disappointment,” confessed Torino midfielder Benassi in his Press conference.

“I want to look on the positive side, as I think it helped those of us who were there, we can pass it on to the new faces and it’ll be useful in this tournament.

“In 2015 we were eliminated because of the opening defeat to Sweden and that final half-hour, which cost us dearly. We cannot get it wrong and the approach is fundamental.

“We are all prepared to give our best and even play in roles that we aren’t that accustomed to. The Coach told me that if I do play, it’ll be as a playmaker.”

Benassi is also the captain of the Under-21 side, even if perhaps other names in the squad are more famous.

“It’s not a problem, we’ve known each other for many years and my role does not change. It’s positive having as much talent in the squad as possible.”