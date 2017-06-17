NEWS
Saturday June 17 2017
Milan go all-in for Perin
By Football Italia staff

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin’s agent is said to be in talks for a move to Milan, with Gabriel Paletta going the other way.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Perin’s representative Alessandro Lucci met with Genoa President Enrico Preziosi today to discuss the situation.

With Gianluigi Donnarumma refusing to sign a new contract, the Rossoneri need a replacement and Perin appears to be the hot favourite.

He is still recovering from injury, having torn his anterior cruciate ligament twice in one year, but should be ready for pre-season training.

It’s possible that Milan could include other players as part of the deal, including defender Paletta and former Genoa midfielder Andrea Bertolacci.

