U21: Azzurrini consider options

By Football Italia staff

Italy must choose between two different systems ahead of tomorrow’s opening Under-21 European Championship game against Denmark.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) on Sunday in Krakow.

The Azzurrini are in the same group as Germany and the Czech Republic.

Coach Gigi Di Biagio has two options for the starting XI and is expected to go with the 4-3-3, which would have Lorenzo Pellegrini of Sassuolo in midfield.

If he were to choose the 4-2-3-1, Pellegrini would be benched, bringing in Fiorentina talent Federico Chiesa to join Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Berardi, supporting Atalanta striker Andrea Petagna.

Denmark have other concerns, as the squad was hit by a stomach bug this week and seven players were out of training on Friday.

By today, there were only two who were still not fully recovered – full-backs Jakob Blaabjerg and Rasmus Nissen.

Coach Niels Frederiksen was confident in his Press conference that he’d have everyone available for the Italy game.

“We arrived a few days ago and now we're looking forward to starting the tournament,” said Frederiksen.

“We're aware that Italy are a strong team, but we've prepared as best we can for this game. We've studied all of their players, but this isn't a guarantee of victory. We'll try to do our best and I'm absolutely confident.

“Italy have great quality in attack. We expect all the players to be available, though two have had a stomach problem.”

Probable line-ups

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Conti, Rugani, Caldara, Barreca; Benassi, Gagliardini, Pellegrini; Berardi, Petagna, Bernardeschi

OR

Italy (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Conti, Rugani, Caldara, Barreca; Benassi, Gagliardini; Berardi, Bernardeschi, Chiesa; Petagna

Denmark (4-2-3-1): Hojbjerg; Holst, Banggaard, Maxso, Blabjerg; Christensen, Norgaard; Hjulsager, Andersen, Nielsen; Ingvartsen