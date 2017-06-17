CR7 to Man Utd, Donnarumma Juve?

By Football Italia staff

Tuttosport claim that Manchester United will offer €210m plus David De Gea for Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata, sending Gianluigi Donnarumma towards Juventus.

The transfer market is in full swing and two of the biggest stories are around players who announced their intention to leave.

Donnarumma confirmed via his agent that he will not renew the Milan contract which expires in June 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reported to have told Real Madrid teammates he wants to leave following an investigation into his finances.

According to Tuttosport, the two sagas will intersect to shatter transfer records.

The Italian newspaper claims Manchester United are preparing a massive double swoop for both Cristiano Ronaldo – who would return to his former club – and Morata.

In exchange, Jose Mourinho’s side would offer €210m cash (£183m) plus goalkeeper De Gea, who was already close to Madrid last season.

This naturally would prevent Donnarumma from going to Real Madrid, opening up the door for Juventus after director general Beppe Marotta admitted it was their “duty to try” for the 18-year-old goalkeeper.

He’d be the ideal heir to Gianluigi Buffon, both at Juve and for the Italy squad, but selling to their bitter rivals would further infuriate Milan fans.