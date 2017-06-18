Atalanta open to Conti sale

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta have seemingly accepted Andrea Conti’s position and are trying to negotiate a transfer fee with Milan, but still want €25m.

The Orobici tried to lock down the right-back, or at least hold out for €30m, but he has already agreed personal terms and made it clear he only wants Milan.

Inter also tried to intercept talks, but to no avail, as his agent said Conti would refuse to turn up for pre-season training if Atalanta didn’t work out a deal.

According to Sportitalia, the message got through and the two clubs are now ready to come together for an agreement.

Atalanta are prepared to lower their asking price to €25m and the Rossoneri saw their €20m proposal turned down last week.

If a player is included as part of the package, then a deal should be struck over the next few days.

Conti is currently in Poland on international duty, as Italy take part in the European Under-21 Championship.

Part of Atalanta's change of tune may well be that they have found Conti's replacement in KAA Gent right-back Thomas Foket.