Roma: Ghezzal heir to Salah

By Football Italia staff

As Roma wait for Liverpool to hit the €40m mark for Mohamed Salah, Roma have identified his replacement in Lyon’s Rachid Ghezzal.

It is widely reported that Salah agreed personal terms with Liverpool and wants to push through a transfer, but the Giallorossi are refusing to drop below the €40m asking price.

So far, the Reds haven’t quite reached it yet, so both player and club are waiting for the breakthrough.

Meanwhile, Sportitalia note that Roma have already found a suitable replacement for the Egypt international.

Monchi is going for Ghezzal, whose contract with Olympique Lyonnais is due to expire at the end of this month.

Bringing in the 25-year-old Algeria international as a free agent while selling Salah at a profit would be a real coup for the new director of sport.

Milan have also been linked, among clubs in Spain and England, but Roma can guarantee Champions League football.