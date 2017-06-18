NEWS
Sunday June 18 2017
Roma: Ghezzal heir to Salah
By Football Italia staff

As Roma wait for Liverpool to hit the €40m mark for Mohamed Salah, Roma have identified his replacement in Lyon’s Rachid Ghezzal.

It is widely reported that Salah agreed personal terms with Liverpool and wants to push through a transfer, but the Giallorossi are refusing to drop below the €40m asking price.

So far, the Reds haven’t quite reached it yet, so both player and club are waiting for the breakthrough.

Meanwhile, Sportitalia note that Roma have already found a suitable replacement for the Egypt international.

Monchi is going for Ghezzal, whose contract with Olympique Lyonnais is due to expire at the end of this month.

Bringing in the 25-year-old Algeria international as a free agent while selling Salah at a profit would be a real coup for the new director of sport.

Milan have also been linked, among clubs in Spain and England, but Roma can guarantee Champions League football.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies