As Roma wait for Liverpool to hit the €40m mark for Mohamed Salah, Roma have identified his replacement in Lyon’s Rachid Ghezzal.
It is widely reported that Salah agreed personal terms with Liverpool and wants to push through a transfer, but the Giallorossi are refusing to drop below the €40m asking price.
So far, the Reds haven’t quite reached it yet, so both player and club are waiting for the breakthrough.
Meanwhile, Sportitalia note that Roma have already found a suitable replacement for the Egypt international.
Monchi is going for Ghezzal, whose contract with Olympique Lyonnais is due to expire at the end of this month.
Bringing in the 25-year-old Algeria international as a free agent while selling Salah at a profit would be a real coup for the new director of sport.
Milan have also been linked, among clubs in Spain and England, but Roma can guarantee Champions League football.