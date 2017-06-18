Inter bid €23m for Atleti's Correa

By Football Italia staff

Inter have offered €23m for Atletico Madrid winger Angel Correa, claim Marca, but they face competition from Real Sociedad.

The 22-year-old plays primarily on the right wing, but can also do a job on the left or as a support striker.

This versatility would make him a valuable asset in new Coach Luciano Spalletti’s tactics.

According to Spanish paper Marca, the Nerazzurri have made a proposal worth €23m for Correa.

Atletico Madrid are barred from making transfers until January as punishment for past irregularities, so the club is hesitant to sell too many players in case they can’t find replacements.

It’s reported they will let only one from Correa and Vietto leave this summer.

Inter face competition for Argentina international Correa, as Real Sociedad want to take him on loan, ensuring Atleti can have him back next season.

This term he contributed eight goals and 11 assists in 47 competitive games for the Colchoneros.