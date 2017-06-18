NEWS
Sunday June 18 2017
Sampdoria seek Ilicic
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria have set up a meeting with Fiorentina for Slovenia international trequartista Josip Ilicic.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper, the Blucerchiati have set their sights on the former Palermo creative midfielder.

They are eager to discuss terms next week with Ilicic’s entourage and see if he’s open to a move.

Ilicic has found his playing time more and more limited at Fiorentina, but still contributed six goals and five assists this season.

His contract with the Viola runs out in June 2018 and so he’d be available for a limited transfer fee.

The free kick specialist joined from Palermo in 2013 for €9m.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies