Sampdoria seek Ilicic

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria have set up a meeting with Fiorentina for Slovenia international trequartista Josip Ilicic.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper, the Blucerchiati have set their sights on the former Palermo creative midfielder.

They are eager to discuss terms next week with Ilicic’s entourage and see if he’s open to a move.

Ilicic has found his playing time more and more limited at Fiorentina, but still contributed six goals and five assists this season.

His contract with the Viola runs out in June 2018 and so he’d be available for a limited transfer fee.

The free kick specialist joined from Palermo in 2013 for €9m.