Sunday June 18 2017
Lazio introduce €30m De Vrij clause
By Football Italia staff

Stefan de Vrij seems set for a contract renewal with Lazio and could include a €30m release clause.

The 25-year-old defender’s current deal is due to expire in June 2018.

He has attracted interest from the likes of Juventus, Inter, Manchester United and Arsenal.

According to Il Messaggero newspaper, an agreement has been found to sign a new contract worth over €2m per year.

It could also include a release clause set at €30m for the Dutch international.

De Vrij was signed from Feyenoord in 2014 for €7m.

