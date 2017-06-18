Viola ready Borja Valero for Inter

By Football Italia staff

Reports continue to claim Inter are close to a €5m deal for Borja Valero, as Fiorentina admit “for the moment he is part of the squad.”

The midfielder was already a target for Luciano Spalletti at Roma and now the Coach is determined to get him at San Siro.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, the Spaniard has given the all-clear for the transfer.

Fiorentina insist they have no intention of selling Borja Valero, but a €5m offer could well change their minds.

This is mainly so that the Viola can take his wages off their books.

“We’ve never put Borja on the market,” said director of sport Pantaleo Corvino.

“If he is not satisfied, then he should tell us.”

Today director of sport Carlos Freitas was rather more open to the idea in the Corriere Fiorentino newspaper.

“Borja Valero is under contract, he was indispensable for Paulo Sousa and built a wonderful story with the city of Florence. For the moment, he is part of the squad.”